LCCI President Offers Condolences At Iranian Consulate
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar Thursday visited the Iranian Consulate to offer heartfelt condolences of the tragic deaths of Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and other officials in a helicopter crash.
During his visit, the LCCI President met with Acting Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari and expressed deep sorrow on behalf of LCCI members.
He noted that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with their Iranian brothers and sisters during this time of mourning. He also wrote in the condolence book, extending his deepest sympathies and support.
In his message, Kashif Anwar praised the late President Raisi's unwavering efforts for peace and his dedicated service to the nation, highlighting his pivotal role in restoring diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.
This significant achievement not only fostered unity within the Muslim Ummah but also elevated Raisi's stature as a true leader of the Islamic world.
Kashif Anwar emphasized that President Raisi was committed to enhancing Pakistan-Iran trade relations, and he vowed to continue working towards fulfilling this vision.
He remarked that the loss of President Raisi is not only a tragedy for the Iranian nation but also a significant loss for the entire Muslim world, which has been deprived of a remarkable leader.
