LCCI President Stresses Promotion Of Construction Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

LCCI president stresses promotion of construction sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has said that the construction is the most important sector of Pakistan. He said that more than 75 industries are directly and indirectly associated with it, so it should be given special attention.

In a meeting with Administrator DHA Bahawalpur Brigadier Naveed Iqbal and Director Marketing Brigadier Muhammad Usman here at LCCI on Wednesday, he added that the development of the construction sector would not only boost economic activities but also increase government's revenue and generate employment opportunities.

Kashif Anwar said, "We were supposed to establish new cities and build new markets, but could not succeed in this regard and the objectives for which the motorways were built could not be achieved.

"

While appreciating the DHA Bahawalpur project, he urged the delegation to share its details with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which would be communicated to its members.

Administrator DHA Bahawalpur Brigadier Naveed Iqbal said that the business community is the capital of the country and the purpose of the visit to Lahore Chamber is to benefit from the experiences. He said that Bahawalpur DHA covers 6,500 acres of land where all the facilities of life have been ensured.

