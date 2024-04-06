LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Central Kiryana Association informs LCCI President Kashif Anwar about the challenges imposed by the civil administration and law enforcement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) LCCI President Kashif Anwar reiterated the organization's commitment to advocating for all entrepreneurs' rights and pledged support for resolving the issues promptly.

Kashif Anwar urged the relevant authorities to address the problems and issues of the Central Kiryana Association.

He made this appeal when a delegation from the Central Kiryana Association Lahore convened with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to address the challenges faced by Kiryana Merchants.

Led by President Tahir Saqlain, concerns were raised about their exclusion from crucial decision-making processes regarding governmental policies.

Instances of harassment during raids were also highlighted due to the absence of authorized officials.

The delegation emphasized challenges imposed by the civil administration and law enforcement, urging for remedial actions and awareness workshops on the recent mandate for compulsory retailer registration by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Kashif Anwar assured proactive engagement from LCCI's end, advocating for a simplified tax return process and proposing a five-year implementation timeframe for policies.

Besides it, he suggested introducing a simplified "Tajir Dost Scheme" to encourage retailer registration and broaden the tax base in alignment with LCCI's recommendations.