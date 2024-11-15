LCCI promises full support to marriage halls business

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) would take up all issues being faced by the owners of marriage halls with the top officials of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) would take up all issues being faced by the owners of marriage halls with the top officials of the government.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman stated this while talking to a delegation of Marriage Halls Association, led by Junaid Zia here Friday. Former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Yousaf Shah, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Ilyas Majeed Sheikh, Huma Junaid, Tajammul, Ashfaq Ashraf, Khalid Idrees, Abdul Rehman and Jahanzaib Zia also attended the meeting.

The meeting was particularly arranged by the former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar. The purpose of the meeting was to address the pressing issues faced by the marriage halls business including the recent restrictions on operational timings and their broader implications for associated businesses.

President Mian Abuzar Shad suggested extension to the operational hours of marriage halls from the current limit of 9:00 PM to 11:30 PM for better accommodation of wedding events and associated businesses.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Marriage Hall Association would draft a comprehensive proposal outlining the key challenges faced by the industry along with viable solutions. This proposal would serve as a foundation for discussions with high-level authorities to secure necessary amendments in policies and regulations.