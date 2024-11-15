LCCI Promises Full Support To Marriage Halls Business
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) would take up all issues being faced by the owners of marriage halls with the top officials of the government
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) would take up all issues being faced by the owners of marriage halls with the top officials of the government.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman stated this while talking to a delegation of Marriage Halls Association, led by Junaid Zia here Friday. Former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Yousaf Shah, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Ilyas Majeed Sheikh, Huma Junaid, Tajammul, Ashfaq Ashraf, Khalid Idrees, Abdul Rehman and Jahanzaib Zia also attended the meeting.
The meeting was particularly arranged by the former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar. The purpose of the meeting was to address the pressing issues faced by the marriage halls business including the recent restrictions on operational timings and their broader implications for associated businesses.
President Mian Abuzar Shad suggested extension to the operational hours of marriage halls from the current limit of 9:00 PM to 11:30 PM for better accommodation of wedding events and associated businesses.
During the meeting, it was decided that the Marriage Hall Association would draft a comprehensive proposal outlining the key challenges faced by the industry along with viable solutions. This proposal would serve as a foundation for discussions with high-level authorities to secure necessary amendments in policies and regulations.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development' initiative9 minutes ago
-
Spanish Parliamentarians meet for Commerce to explore trade opportunities2 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.55%2 minutes ago
-
Four uplift schemes worth Rs 19.274b approved1 minute ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 571 more points2 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector3 hours ago
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC3 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market3 hours ago
-
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company3 hours ago
-
SCCI demands immediate abolishment of 2% provincial cess on expo5 hours ago
-
Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar3 hours ago