LCCI, PVTC To Make Joint Efforts To Bridge Skill Gap In Industrial Sector
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 09:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Vocational Training Authority (PVTC) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which both sides would collaborate to conduct regular surveys and workshops to identify industry specific skill gaps and incorporate them into PVTC’s curriculum.
Moreover, joint committees comprising PVTC and LCCI representatives would be constituted to review and update training programmes regularly, besides organizing seminars, workshops and networking events where researchers and industry experts would share insights and findings.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar and PVTC Managing Director Mehboob Ahmad signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, LCCI Executive Committee Members Muhammad Tauqeer Malik and Jabbar Khalid also attended the MoU signing ceremony held here at Lahore Chamber.
On this occasion, Kashif Anwar said that lack of skilled human resources is one of the biggest problems being faced by the industrial sector therefore the PVTC should develop human resources as per needs of the industry. He added that ongoing economic scenario has manifold grown the importance of skilled labour. He urged the Council to introduce industrial demand-driven programmes to produce skilled manpower.
He mentioned that Lahore Chamber has already inked MoUs with various educational institutes and universities, and they have asked LCCI how to design programmes which can meet the industrial needs.
The LCCI President informed PVTC representatives that Lahore Chamber has more than 40,000 members and they are being facilitated through one-window smart services. He also emphasized the importance of liaison between the two institutions.
The PVTC Managing Director Mehboob Ahmad said that PVTC is imparting all the basic skills which are very important for survival. He said that at present, the required labour force is not available for the industry while unemployment rate is also high, adding that 65 percent of the population is youth who have the capability to change the destiny of Pakistan for which they required determination and set their direction.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar pointed out that training courses like SMD lights, mobile assembling, grey and blue pottery, hand knitted items, traditional items, handicrafts and handmade carpets must be introduced as the associated industries are facing shortage of skilled human resources.
Kashif Anwar mentioned that there are many such arts which are disappearing with the passage of time. He called to promote handmade arts which are in high demand at the international level.
