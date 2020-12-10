UrduPoint.com
LCCI Seek Steps In Favour Of 'inspector- Less Regime'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Thursday urged the government to give shape to the proposal of inspector-less regime in the province under its objective to enhance ease of doing business.

In a statement issued here, the LCCI President Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said the business community of Pakistan was contributing greatly to the economy of Pakistan and playing a key role in various areas of the economy.

They said that no country could even dream about GDP growth without the active participation of the business community in the economic activities.

They said that government must take steps to ensure further improvement in 'Ease of Doing Business'.

They said that foreign investors and private sector of the country should be facilitated further so that the multinationals and private sector could continue their businesses smoothly.

