LCCI Seeks Govt Help Against Industries' Closure

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LCCI seeks govt help against industries' closure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has sought provincial government help in giving an end to closure of industries due to notices of the Environmental Department that has shut down 200 to 250 industries in the Daroghawala Industrial Area.

A delegation of 200 industrialists from the area approached the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry here Wednesday to register their complaints and sought help.

During the meeting, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad listened to their grievances regarding the Environmental Department's actions including allegations of corruption and extortion amounting to millions. Taking stock of the situation, Mian Abuzar Shad vowed to take strong measures to safeguard the industrial sector.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Shouban Akhter and Irfan Ahmad Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI office-bearers said that restrictions could negatively impact the economic activities and workforce.

They mentioned the vital role industries play in North Lahore, where over 1,600 operational units employ more than 25,000 workers. These industries contribute approximately Rs. 15 billion in daily financial activities and paid Rs. 2,170 million in electricity bills to LESCO in October 2024 alone.

"The economic significance of these industries cannot be overstated. Imposing restrictions will not only halt economic growth but also endanger the livelihoods of thousands of families,” they added.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to enforce environmental compliance on non-adherent industries while allowing compliant businesses to continue their operations. He stressed that the current restrictions, if applied without differentiation, could lead to factory closures, job losses and an economic downturn in the affected areas.

The LCCI office-bearers hoped that the government will adopt a balanced policy that ensures Punjab’s economic growth alongside its environmental objectives.

More Stories From Business