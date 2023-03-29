LCCI signs MoU with private hospital for members' low-cost treatment

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private hospital, Ammar Medical Complex (AMC). in order to ensure low-cost best healthcare facilities for its members, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private hospital, Ammar Medical Complex (AMC). in order to ensure low-cost best healthcare facilities for its members, here on Wednesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar and the AMC Chief Executive Officer Dr Ammar Aslam Bhindar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the MoU, the AMC would provide 25 per cent discount on indoor (admitted patients) on room charges, medical nursing care, ICU, newborn nursery, labour room charges, operation theatres to the LCCI members, staff and their families upon presenting their LCCI valid membership or employment card respectively.

The AMC would also provide 25 per cent discount on emergency services including bed charges, medical and nursing services with exception of medicines, labs and consultant visits to the LCCI members, staff and their families upon presenting their LCCI valid membership or employment card respectively.

The AMC would provide 15 per cent discount on the OPD consultation by consultant physicians and consultant surgeons to the LCCI members, staff and their families upon presenting their LCCI valid membership or employment card respectively.

The AMC would provide 20 per cent discount on surgeon fees in case of surgical procedure to the LCCI members, staff and their families upon presenting their LCCI valid membership or employment card, respectively. The daughters and wives of LCCI members, staff and their families will be entitled to 50pc discount on obstetrical services in emergency with exception of medicines, labs and consultant visits upon presenting their LCCI valid membership or employment card respectively.