LCCI starts membership renewal for 2024-25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has started renewal of memberships for the year 2024-25 and bills have been issued to more than 37,000 members. For the renewal of membership, proof of income tax return filing for the financial year 2022-23 will be mandatory.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar here Monday appealed to the LCCI members to get their memberships renewed for the year 2024-25 as soon as possible to avoid rush and other problems.

He said that it is very important for the members to get their renewals done as the LCCI certificate is a very important document along with other commercial documents to carry on business activities.

The LCCI President emphasized that the members should get their memberships renewed well before the last date which is March 31, 2024, to save their precious time and efforts.