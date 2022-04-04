UrduPoint.com

LCCI Stresses Political Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir Monday expressed concern over political instability and feared that it would hit the economy hard.

In a media statement issued here, he said that Pakistan is currently facing acute economic challenges like mounting inflation, trade deficit, soaring public debt and high devaluation. In this situation, the political instability would hamper the image of Pakistan as an attractive business destination.

He expressed optimism that sanity will prevail while dealing with political issues as economic issues are directly linked with political stability.

Mian Nauman said that the enemies of Pakistan were challenging country's integration and sovereignty, political circles should act wisely and show commitment with the country. "Political circles should shun their differences in the larger interest of the country and resolve their issues through parliament," they added.

The LCCI president said that the country is facing a huge economic loss. He said that a week of stalled economic activity costs the country around $500 million or $2 billion per month and Pakistan could not afford even one million Dollar loss to exports.

