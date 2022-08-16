UrduPoint.com

LCCI Suggests Ways To Jack-up Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 09:13 PM

LCCI suggests ways to jack-up exports

Pakistan direly needs export-led growth as it brings in valuable foreign exchange, generates revenue for the government and employment opportunities for the human resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan direly needs export-led growth as it brings in valuable foreign exchange, generates revenue for the government and employment opportunities for the human resources.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir told media here Tuesday that all raw materials for export oriented industries must be zero-rated or low custom duties to enhance Pakistan's export competitiveness. The government should eliminate Regulatory Duties (RD) on raw materials, so that local industry can be able to make itself more export competitive, he added.

He said that Pakistan has the potential to increase its exports to US $ 50 billion provided all the concerned departments extend full support to the export-oriented sectors.

The LCCI President said that Custom Duties (CD) on intermediary products for export oriented industries should be reduced so that industry can be able to import quality materials, components and machinery from the rest of the world at the same duty rate at which it imports through different FTAs (Free Trade Agreement).

"Overall, there is a need for overhauling of taxation system with competitive tariff regime that promotes industrialization, tax holidays for new entrepreneurs, reduction in frequency & number of taxes and broadening of tax base where all incomes are treated and taxed equally," Mian Nauman Kabir added.

He said that the commercial sections of the embassies need to work more efficiently, prepare fresh market research reports in their concerned country and send those reports to all the chambers of commerce in Pakistan.

They should also play a pivotal role in developing liaison between Pakistani manufacturers and importer of that country. In the case of any conflicts, the commercial sections should become a bridge between the two parties in order to resolve the conflict swiftly, he added.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that Pakistan's industry has not remained competitive in the international market because of the high cost of doing business. He said that aquifer charges for industrial extracting water through tube-wells is on the higher side and should be rationalized.

He said that the government should design and implement a Productivity Linked Wage System to ensure that increase in wages is commensurate with higher productivity.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that as the countries around the world are moving swiftly towards smart regulations, electronic portals and one window approvals etc., Pakistan will have to adopt a similar course. This will not only facilitate the export oriented industries but will also create a better perception of the country as an investment destination through improvement in Doing Business Ranking, he added.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said, "There is a need to get our doing business ranking below 50 in next three years through smart regulations and online portals to get Pakistan recognized internationally as a business destination."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Exports Import Business Water Chambers Of Commerce Holidays Same Chamber Market Commerce Media All From Government Agreement Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

KP opposition seeks special rehabilitation funds f ..

KP opposition seeks special rehabilitation funds for flood victims

26 seconds ago
 Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries D ..

Russian, Belarusian Security Council Secretaries Discuss Key Issues Amid West's ..

28 seconds ago
 Kenya's Odinga vows to pursue 'legal options' over ..

Kenya's Odinga vows to pursue 'legal options' over vote defeat

29 seconds ago
 538 child sexual abuses cases reported in 14 distr ..

538 child sexual abuses cases reported in 14 districts during 2019-21: KP Assemb ..

33 seconds ago
 Almost Half of US Voters 'Angry' About Upcoming Mi ..

Almost Half of US Voters 'Angry' About Upcoming Midterm Elections in November - ..

3 minutes ago
 Two brothers crushed to death

Two brothers crushed to death

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.