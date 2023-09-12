LCCI to comply with DGTO orders, say office-bearers

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has made it clear that it would comply with DGTO (Directorate General Trade Organisations) orders without any let and hindrance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has made it clear that it would comply with DGTO (Directorate General Trade Organisations) orders without any let and hindrance.

In a joint media statement issued here, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that LCCI is a premier chamber of the country and it cannot deviate from the law of the land. "Whatever orders would be issued by the DGTO, they would be implemented in letter and spirit and entire election process was suspended as per DGTO order dated September 7, 2023."They said that the DGTO office has said in a letter to the Chambers and Trade Organizations that the Honorable Islamabad High Court has suspended the order of Trade Organizations Regulator regarding election under CM No.

1/2023, Writ Petition No. 2226/2023 Dated 7 July 2023. Until the final decision of the Islamabad High Court, there would be no activity of elections of the Chambers and Trade Organizations as long as the stay order of the Honorable Islamabad High Court regarding the elections of Chambers and Trade Organizations is maintained.

Until the final decision of the Islamabad High Court, there will be no election activity for chambers and trade organizations, so Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suspended all election activities in compliance with the orders and also withdrawn the election schedule.