Open Menu

LCCI To Comply With DGTO Orders, Say Office-bearers

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

LCCI to comply with DGTO orders, say office-bearers

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has made it clear that it would comply with DGTO (Directorate General Trade Organisations) orders without any let and hindrance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has made it clear that it would comply with DGTO (Directorate General Trade Organisations) orders without any let and hindrance.

In a joint media statement issued here, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that LCCI is a premier chamber of the country and it cannot deviate from the law of the land. "Whatever orders would be issued by the DGTO, they would be implemented in letter and spirit and entire election process was suspended as per DGTO order dated September 7, 2023."They said that the DGTO office has said in a letter to the Chambers and Trade Organizations that the Honorable Islamabad High Court has suspended the order of Trade Organizations Regulator regarding election under CM No.

1/2023, Writ Petition No. 2226/2023 Dated 7 July 2023. Until the final decision of the Islamabad High Court, there would be no activity of elections of the Chambers and Trade Organizations as long as the stay order of the Honorable Islamabad High Court regarding the elections of Chambers and Trade Organizations is maintained.

Until the final decision of the Islamabad High Court, there will be no election activity for chambers and trade organizations, so Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suspended all election activities in compliance with the orders and also withdrawn the election schedule.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Chamber July September Islamabad High Court Media All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power the ..

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power theft mafia

8 minutes ago
 Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential he ..

Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential health, clean water

8 minutes ago
 IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: ..

IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

8 minutes ago
 SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

8 minutes ago
 First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail comp ..

First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail completed in Shanghai

14 minutes ago
 Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Emba ..

Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

14 minutes ago
Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, lit ..

Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, literary ties with Sri Lanka

14 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Li ..

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Liaqat's postmortem

14 minutes ago
 CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders ..

CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders for 115 prisoners

18 minutes ago
 BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

7 minutes ago
 SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as le ..

SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as legal

18 minutes ago
 Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical co ..

Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical colleges ordered

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business