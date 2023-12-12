Open Menu

LCCI To Encourage Members To Visit Business Facilitation Center, Says Kashif Anwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Industries Department Secretary Ehsaan Bhutta has said that less human interaction increases transparency and the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) is based on this very idea.

He stated this during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry where the LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed him here Tuesday. Additional Secretary Commerce Ijaz Muinir, Chief WTO Punjab Zuhaib Mushtaq, CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazam, CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan and Deputy Secretary Commerce Abubakar Zubair also accompanied the Provincial Secretary. The purpose of the meeting was also to provide awareness regarding the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) to the business community.

On the occasion, the LCCI President said that BFC is a great initiative of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Minister for Industries, Secretary Industries and all the relevant departments. “Punjab government has done its job and now it is our responsibility to inform our members about BFC and ask them to visit this center and avail benefits,” he added.

He said that to aware LCCI members, brochures regarding the Business Facilitation Center have been e-mailed. He said that the members have been asked to let LCCI know which NOCs are not available so that the concerned department could be requested to provide the required facility.

The LCCI President said that the business conditions are already not favorable and the industrial sector is not functioning. He said that improvement in business conditions would encourage LCCI members to use the Business Facilitation.

Secretary Industries Ehsaan Bhutta said that BFC was a long-standing demand of the business community.

Chief Minister Punjab had also formed a committee having representation from Chambers of Commerce in Punjab. This committee is chaired by Chief Minister Punjab himself.

He said that a few months ago, the Punjab Chief Minister and Minister Industries Punjab SM Tanveer visited China where they saw this model and planned to implement it in Punjab. He said that currently, 17 provincial and three Federal departments are working in BFC where 106 NOCs are being issued. Apart from this, investment promotion and information counters are also established at the BFC.

Secretary Industries said that key departments like WASA, FIEDMC, forest, livestock, environment, tourism, PHA, Home Department, Special Economic Zone Authority, Energy and others have been established under the vision of ensuring an investment friendly environment.

He said that work has been started to establish similar regional offices in Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sialkot and other cities of Punjab. He said that a system has been developed that whoever is the applicant, his application immediately goes to the concerned department and at the same time, it goes to the Secretary of that department. He said that the application is reviewed twice a day. Reasons for delay are also ascertained. He said that 90 percent of businesses require NOCs. Special treatment is being given to the applicant in BFC.

He said that being the largest chamber of the country, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry must ask its members to visit and avail services of the Business Facilitation Center.

More Stories From Business