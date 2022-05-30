UrduPoint.com

LCCI To Organize Training For Young Entrepreneurs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 02:46 PM

LCCI to organize training for young entrepreneurs

A one-day brainstorming training program on “Taking responsibility and ownership with entrepreneurial mindset” on Saturday, June 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at the LCCI premises.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is organizing a one-day brainstorming training program on “Taking responsibility and ownership with entrepreneurial mindset” on Saturday, June 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at the LCCI premises.

The LCCI one-day training program is a unique opportunity for the young entrepreneurs to have the knowledge and unforgettable information to become a successful businessman.

By attending the LCCI training program on “Taking responsibility and ownership with entrepreneurial mindset”, the entrepreneurs will have a deep brief by the experts regarding modern day business needs, from comfort zone to growth zone, proactive and reactive approach, and feedback mantra, business with eyes of a boss, problems and solutions during different sessions.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that it is a must-attend training program for the young entrepreneurs who want to build their businesses on modern lines.

