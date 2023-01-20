UrduPoint.com

LCCI To Present Economic Policy Framework To Govt: President

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM

LCCI to present economic policy framework to govt: president

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has started consultations to prepare an economic policy framework to help the government overcome grave challenges it is facing currently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has started consultations to prepare an economic policy framework to help the government overcome grave challenges it is facing currently.

In this regard, LCCI President Kashif Anwar met a team of economists, led by Ali Salman, Managing Trustee, Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, on Friday and had a marathon discussion with them.

During the course of discussion, it was decided that a document would be prepared for the government to guide it about resolving the economic issues. Ali Salman gave a detailed briefing to the LCCI president regarding economic situation and said that the government should bring down rate of taxes to increase revenue besides lowering the expenditures.

The LCCI president said that the current state of the economy required comprehensive solutions because the country was swiftly moving toward scarcity of almost everything essential for life. Due to continued repercussions from shocks like Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, Pakistan is one of the countries that are suffering the most.

Pakistan's frail economy has suffered more than $30 billion in losses as a result of the floods devastation.

All state stakeholders, political parties, entrepreneurs and citizens, must come together at this time to prevent the crisis from getting out of control and should sign a charter of economy.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the major issue of shortage of supplies, whether industrial or consumer items, is caused because of shortage of raw materials, and shortage always triggers inflation. The current pace of inflation is too high for our economy to handle, he added.

He said due to the non-opening of letters of credit (LCs), the containers with raw materials and machinery were stuck at ports and incurring rising detention costs. "We are aware that the country is short on foreign Currency, and international donors like the IMF programmes are running behind schedule," said Kashif Anwar. "However, we must think creatively and ask our own citizens to support the economy," he added. "To do this, we must declare an amnesty, which will have a very positive impact," he suggested.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Shortage Ukraine Marathon Guide Market From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

11 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests three rob ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests three robbers, recovers pistols

8 minutes ago
 Big Tech's job-slashing wave

Big Tech's job-slashing wave

2 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: P ..

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Platinum Homes/MP, Remington Ph ..

8 minutes ago
 HIA President notifies chairmen of sub-committees

HIA President notifies chairmen of sub-committees

2 minutes ago
 APTMA, BGMEA to enhance cooperation in garment man ..

APTMA, BGMEA to enhance cooperation in garment manufacturing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.