LCCI To Remain Close From May 22 To 27

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will remain closed from May 22 to 27 in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The chamber would resume working on May 28 after holidays as usual.

The last date for renewal of LCCI membership is May 31.The LCCI would remain open continuously from May 28 to 31 including a Sunday for renewal of the membership.

The decision has been made by LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad to facilitate members.

