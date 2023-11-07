LCCI to remain closed on Nov 10

In compliance with orders of Punjab government and keeping in view of the smog situation, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will remain closed on Friday, November 10, while the holiday of November 9 has already been announced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In compliance with orders of Punjab government and keeping in view of the smog situation, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will remain closed on Friday, November 10, while the holiday of November 9 has already been announced.

According to the LCCI spokesperson here Tuesday, the decision to keep the Lahore Chamber closed on Friday has been taken in view of the safety measures against smog.