LCCI To Renew Membership From Jan 1, 2021

Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will start renewal of membership from January 1, 2021.

The Lahore Chamber has a modern online membership renewal system while, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah inaugurated another affiliated latest system for the LCCI members here on Monday.

The LCCI members now can download bill and submit their documents online at the LCCI website https://lcci.com.pk.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Executive Committee Members Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Membership Muhammad Yousaf Shah, former Executive Committee Members Muhammad Haroon Arorat and Mian Jabbar Khalid were also present.

