LCCI Unveils Online Membership Renewal System
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Thursday launched an innovative online membership renewal system accessible through the LCCI website: lcci.com.pk which is a major step forward in its journey toward digital transformation.
This new service aims to make the renewal process faster, more convenient and easily accessible for all its members. This state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, aims to simplify the renewal process and provide seamless access for members.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is dedicated to modernization its working. This online renewal system is a landmark initiative designed to offer the members convenience and ease. "By enabling them to renew memberships quickly and efficiently from their homes or offices, we are eliminating unnecessary paperwork and physical visits, saving both time and effort," he added.
Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that online renewal system is aligned with the Chamber’s broader vision of integrating digital solutions.
He said that such initiatives are vital for creating a business-friendly environment and improving service delivery.
The new system offers a user-friendly interface that allows members to complete the renewal process in a few simple steps. It has been designed with security and accessibility in mind, ensuring that members with varying levels of technological expertise can easily navigate the platform. To further support members, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has set up a dedicated technical support team to assist with any queries or issues.
This initiative is part of LCCI’s comprehensive strategy to digitize its operations and enhance member services.
By inaugurating this advanced system, the Lahore Chamber has shown its commitment to play its role as a forward-thinking institution committed to innovation, excellence and the empowerment of businesses across the region.
