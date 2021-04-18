LCCI urge review of businesses closure schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) along with the other chambers of commerce across Pakistan on Sunday called upon the government to reconsider closure of businesses by 6 pm and no business activities on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking to media here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that National Command Operations Center (NCOC) decided to close normal businesses by 6:00 pm during the month of Ramazan, but the business community was not satisfied with the decision and urged the government to reconsider the decision to save businesses from further losses.

He said Ramazan was the month that increased the volume of business due to Eid, but shortening the timings for businesses would have an adverse effect on business activities.

He said that reduced operational hours for businesses would increase the frequency of customers in the markets which would lead to further spread of Covid-19.

He emphasized that the government should give a second thought to this decision and allow businesses to remain open until 10 - 12 am in Ramazan. He further said that before taking any decision that has a direct impact on the business class, the chambers of commerce and business representative bodies should be taken into confidence as unilateral decisions lead to detrimental consequences for business and economy.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the third wave of coronavirus was all over the world but in nearly all countries, the businesses were operating with SOPs at normal timings. He said that reducing hours for business activities for a country like Pakistan would certainly be very harmful for the economy.

He said that the previous lockdowns had already taken its toll on the business community pushing many businesses to the verge of closure while thousands of workers were rendered jobless.

Therefore, instead of reducing the timings for businesses, the government should take measures to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in markets and allow all businesses to operate at normal timings to save them from further losses.

It would help in control unemployment and save the economy from further contraction.

LCCI President argued that hundreds and thousands of passengers were travelling by aircrafts within closed environment where meals were also being served.

All markets, malls, restaurants, cinemas and family festivals are open in U.A.E. Malls and markets are also operating under normal timings in the UK, he said.

The LCCI President also called on the business community to fully support the government in controlling the third wave of coronavirus by ensuring strict implementation of SOPs. He said that masks should be made mandatory for those working in shops and no customer should be allowed to enter the business premises without a mask. He said that measures should be taken to avoid overcrowding at business premises, hand sanitizers should be kept ready at business places and social distancing should be maintained. He was of the view that only by implementing the SOPs the Covid-19 pandemic can be controlled and businesses can be run at normal timings.