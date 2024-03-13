LCCI Urges FBR To Review Amendment To Sales Tax Rules Of 2006
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM
The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday issued a formal appeal to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regarding the recent implementation of statutory regulatory order (SRO) 350(I)/2024, which amends the Sales Tax Rules of 2006
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday issued a formal appeal to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) regarding the recent implementation of statutory regulatory order (SRO) 350(I)/2024, which amends the Sales Tax Rules of 2006.
The chamber said that the amendments outlined in the SRO significantly impacted businesses categorised as individuals, associations of persons, and companies, excluding manufacturers.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar emphasised that the amendment disproportionately burdened businesses already compliant with tax regulations. He expressed concern that the SRO would impede efforts to promote documentation within businesses, particularly affecting retailers already within the tax framework, as they have already been affected by fixing deductible withholding tax amount under Section 236 H of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 exceeding Rs.
100,000 in the last 12 months to integrate with the point of sale (POS) system. He pointed out that this amendment is affecting retailers across 21 different sectors/products, citing their lack of expertise, technical know-how, and financial resources.
He noted that individuals, association members, or directors of single-shareholder companies would be mandated to undergo biometric verification annually at a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) e-Sahulat Centre during July. He said that failure to comply with this requirement would result in restrictions on electronic return filing, necessitating commissioner authorisation through IRIS.
He also expressed concerns over the regulatory framework, asserting that existing rules and regulations imposed undue burdens on those already compliant with tax obligations.
Recent Stories
Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC
Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand
Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force
Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD
LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days
CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14
RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients
Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct
Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.
Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott
Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters
More Stories From Business
-
Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters1 minute ago
-
Adidas reports 2023 loss on Kanye fallout8 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in full-swing in all KP economic zones2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI organises tour to Walled City for Chinese delegation2 hours ago
-
German stocks, bitcoin hit record highs1 hour ago
-
Digital financial services experience significant growth in Q2-FY24: SBP1 hour ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan leads trade initiative to address economic challenges2 hours ago
-
SECP holds meeting with insurance 'Companies on Digitization'3 hours ago
-
Documentation of economy, digitization top Govt priorities: Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points2 hours ago