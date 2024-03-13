Open Menu

LCCI Urges FBR To Review Amendment To Sales Tax Rules Of 2006

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

LCCI urges FBR to review amendment to Sales Tax Rules of 2006

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday issued a formal appeal to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regarding the recent implementation of statutory regulatory order (SRO) 350(I)/2024, which amends the Sales Tax Rules of 2006

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday issued a formal appeal to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) regarding the recent implementation of statutory regulatory order (SRO) 350(I)/2024, which amends the Sales Tax Rules of 2006.

The chamber said that the amendments outlined in the SRO significantly impacted businesses categorised as individuals, associations of persons, and companies, excluding manufacturers.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar emphasised that the amendment disproportionately burdened businesses already compliant with tax regulations. He expressed concern that the SRO would impede efforts to promote documentation within businesses, particularly affecting retailers already within the tax framework, as they have already been affected by fixing deductible withholding tax amount under Section 236 H of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 exceeding Rs.

100,000 in the last 12 months to integrate with the point of sale (POS) system. He pointed out that this amendment is affecting retailers across 21 different sectors/products, citing their lack of expertise, technical know-how, and financial resources.

He noted that individuals, association members, or directors of single-shareholder companies would be mandated to undergo biometric verification annually at a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) e-Sahulat Centre during July. He said that failure to comply with this requirement would result in restrictions on electronic return filing, necessitating commissioner authorisation through IRIS.

He also expressed concerns over the regulatory framework, asserting that existing rules and regulations imposed undue burdens on those already compliant with tax obligations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Sale Chamber July FBR Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

Ex MPA hails Rs 12b package for poor through USC

2 minutes ago
 Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial ..

Violent protest: ATC sends MPA to jail on judicial remand

2 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption task force

2 minutes ago
 Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts o ..

Mainly cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

LESCO detects 63,066 power pilferers in 181 days

2 minutes ago
 CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

CM orders to revamp TEVTA on modern lines

6 minutes ago
Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity ..

Punjab culture day to be observed with simplicity on Mar 14

6 minutes ago
 RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis pati ..

RCH registered as filter clinic for Hepatitis patients

6 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breac ..

Multan Sultan's Iftikhar Ahmed penalized for breach of PSL code of conduct

8 minutes ago
 Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

Injured ASI of Larkana died in Karachi hospital.

6 minutes ago
 Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

Russia rules out Paris Olympic Games boycott

6 minutes ago
 Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 comme ..

Excise dept serves warning notices on 17,000 commercial tax defaulters

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business