UrduPoint.com

LCCI Urges Foreign Investors To Make Investment In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

LCCI Vice-President Haris Ateeq says Pakistan is very important country of the region as its geographic location and vast resources have made it a heaven for the foreign investors.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Haris Ateeq said that Pakistan is very important country of the region as its geographic location and vast resources have made it a heaven for the foreign investors.


"We are ready to welcome all foreign direct investment in Pakistan in the form of joint ventures," said Ateeq while talkig to a group of foreign diplomats on Wednesday.
Harris Ateeq specifically mentioned the regional importance of Pakistan and said that regional connectivity is very important for Pakistan's business community.
He mentioned that Lahore is globally famous for its hospitality, rich culture and lively atmosphere that add more attraction for the national and international tourists.

The economy of Lahore has a diversified base spanning from manufacturing industry, engineering, pharmaceuticals, steel, chemicals, telecommunication and information technology etc.


Haris Ateeq said that Lahore has prospered in almost all spheres of life.

Lahore houses regional offices or head offices of leading national and multi-national companies which are doing well. He said that Lahore, being the hub of Punjab province offers great opportunities to foreign investors.

He said that Pakistan is internationally known for its textiles, sports goods, surgical items, carpets and agro-based products like rice, kinnow and mango etc. It is high time that Pakistan should be projected in international market for its Engineering sector.
LCCI Vice President said that Pakistani companies are producing quality goods and have the capacity to export at competitive prices to the markets of Africa and middle East etc.

This is the new thrust of our government and the policies are being aligned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Lahore Technology Sports Business Punjab Mango Middle East Hub Market Textile All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan refuses to pro ..

Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan refuses to provide details to FIA

12 minutes ago
 Hira Mani in her bid to singing fails to engage au ..

Hira Mani in her bid to singing fails to engage audience at Wembley

29 minutes ago
 Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police ..

Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police on 48-hour physical remand

43 minutes ago
 PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

2 hours ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.