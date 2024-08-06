LCCI Urges Govt To Promptly Address Taxpayers’ Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed deep concerns regarding the steep charges imposed for electronic compliance as stipulated under SRO 428(I)/2024.
According to the LCCI spokesman here Tuesday told media here Tuesday that in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that these charges would be placing more burden on the business community.
The LCCI President said that the business community in Pakistan is facing severe economic challenges including inflation, rupee devaluation, high energy costs and high interest rate.
Kashif Anwar conveyed deep concerns regarding the exorbitant charges quoted by the sole license holder for integrating electronic invoicing systems with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) as mandated by SRO 428(I)/2024 dated March 22, 2024.
He said that the business community has already been adversely affected by recent amendments to the Finance Act 2024, as well as certain SROs including SRO 350(I)/2024 and SRO 1842(I)/2023.
He said that in the context, the one-time setup fee of Rs 1,500,000 and annual maintenance charges of Rs 3,500,000 or Rs 60 per invoice (whichever is higher) are prohibitively high for commercial businesses.
He said that such costs threaten the viability of many businesses and could lead to their closure. “Considering the resources and grants allocated for automation, we strongly believe that the cost of installation and maintenance for the online integration of businesses should be minimal to avoid undue financial stress on taxpayers and to enhance documentation,” the LCCI President added.
Kashif Anwar said that challenges being faced by the business community require thoughtful strategies and policies to support business sector and economic growth.
He urged the Prime Minister to intervene promptly to address these issues and ensure that a fair and sustainable solution is implemented.
The LCCI President reaffirmed his support for government efforts to promote documentation and expand the tax base, expressing confidence that under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, the Pakistani economy will see a significant turnaround.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Business
-
US trade gap narrows less than expected in June49 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 20243 hours ago
-
Senate body seek updates on budget recommendations13 hours ago
-
Wall Street strives to rebound, Tokyo soars after rout14 hours ago
-
US stocks open higher in calmer market after rout14 hours ago
-
UAF delegation visits WSU for strengthening collaborations14 hours ago
-
Over 9m tourists turn to KP in last 3 months: CM’s aide14 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal commends Huawei's collaboration to build 'Digital Future' for Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Pakistan imports 6.187MMT wheat in last two years: Tanveer Hussain15 hours ago