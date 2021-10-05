LCCI urges govt to save hospitality industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The government should safeguard the interests of hospitality industry and enable it to play its due role for a sustainable economy.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir stated this while talking to a delegation of Lahore Hotels and Tourism Association, led by its chairman Asif Khan, here at the LCCI on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke.

The LCCI president assured the delegation that their issues would be taken up with the government departments for their early resolution.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that COVID-19 caused heavy losses to hotels and tourism sector of Pakistan. He said that the law-enforcement agencies should take action against the hotel owners who were not following the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as rules and regulations.

He said the LCCI was totally against corrupt elements in society and would continue to support the government action that was for betterment of society at large, but would not allow the disturbance of smooth businesses.

Chairman of Lahore Hotels and Tourism Association Asif Khan said that they had approached the chamber only to seek its help against such actions that were bound to force closure of a number of reputed hotels in the city.

Executive Committee Members Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Ali Afzal, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Imran Bashir, Wadood Alvi, Mian Attique and former Vice President Shafqat Saeed Paracha were also present.