LCCI Urges Govt To Withdraw Hike In Power Tariff

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday expressed deep concern over increase in power tariff and demanded the government withdraw the decision which would hit the trade and industry hard

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said in a media statement here that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has jacked up the power tariff by Rs 4.12 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2023 and issued a notification in this regard, which would hike the electricity bills.

They said that load-shedding is also affecting the manufacturing sector, while repeated hike in power tariff is hitting exports and local businesses alike.

LCCI office-bearers claimed that majority of people have been sent bills many times more than their monthly income. They demanded that facility of free electricity for all segments should be withdrawn immediately as the time the country was facing economic challenges and enormous debt burden and currently the government could not afford such facilities.

