LCCI Urges Political Parties To Sign Charter Of Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Political cohesion and trust-building are essential to get the economy back on track for which all the political parties must sign a Charter of Economy.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Political cohesion and trust-building are essential to get the economy back on track for which all the political parties must sign a Charter of Economy.

The consensus was developed in a meeting between Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, VP Adnan Khalid Butt, and Adviser to CM on Home Affairs Omer Sarfraz Cheema, IG Prisons Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan, Advisor To CM on Interior Affairs and Prisons Samina Khawar Hayat here at LCCI on Tuesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar noted that political stability was indispensable for country's economic growth, adding that the economic problems would not be resolved until all the political parties signed a Charter of Economy. "First think about the economy then something else," he remarked.

Kashif Anwar suggested that business community should be taken on board, while formulating businesses-related policies.

He informed the participants that Lahore Chamber was playing its due role for economic uplift of the country and all the LCCI members were taxpayers.

Lahore Chamber was ready to host an exhibition of the products manufactured by the prisoners in collaboration with Punjab Prisons Department.

He said that LCCI members would be urged to pay fine of the prisoners for their early release.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said, "Our agenda is economy, not the politics." He informed the house that there were a number of prisoners who were in the jails just because of non-payment of fines. They are prisoned in petty crimes." He urged the philanthropists to pay fines of such prisoners and get them released from the prison. He said that a liaison committee would be formed having representatives from LCCI and Prisons department.

Samina Khawar Hayat highlighted various measures being taken by Punjab government for the economic wellbeing of the province and the masses.

Malik Mubashir Ahmad Khan said that it had happened first time in the history that Punjab Prisons Department visited a chamber of commerce and industry. He said that during the holy month of Ramazan, NGOs and common people did a lot for the prisoners but not much happens after that.

He said that the prisoners of Multan were used to say that they should be shifted to Faisalabad because the business community of that city paid their fines. He said that now the system of fines had been centralized and the received money was distributed equally among all the prisons.

