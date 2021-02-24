LCCI urges PTA to ensure quality service of cellular companies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to look into poor quality service of cellular companies.

Mobile phone has become an unavoidable tool for the businesses but poor performance and bad service to the customers is adding to their miseries.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry expressed these views while talking to Director of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Salman Baig here at Lahore Chamber.

The LCCI office-bearers said that businesses in Lahore are suffering because of poor or no mobile phone coverage. They said that almost all markets and other parts of the city including Shah Jamal, Shadman, Gulberg and DHA have "cold spots" where mobile phone services remain missing and is a frustration for businesses.

They said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce also held meetings with representatives of cellular companies and urged to take corrective measures. Those representatives, they added, had assured them that quality of service would be improved by January 15th but no action yet had been taken in this regard.

They mentioned that companies are charging for 4g but providing 2G service to the customers. They claim having millions of customers but unable to provide them quality service. They said that companies should stop giving new connections if they are unable to provide quality service.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority should issue show cause notice to the cellular companies who are not providing quality service to their customers.

Director PTA Salman Baig said that the authority cannot restrict the cellular companies from issuance of new connection. Prime objective of the Authority is to ensure quality services for the customers.

He said that amplifiers have been removed and now cellular companies have no logic for poor services.

He informed the LCCI office-bearers that cellular companies are installing towers at 80 different sites.

The PTA Director assured the LCCI office-bearers that PTA will play its role as regulator and ensure qualityservices for the customers of cellular companies.