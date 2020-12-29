UrduPoint.com
LCCI Values Business-friendly Approach Of Industries Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah on Tuesday appreciated Federal Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar over his prompt action to resolve the issues of Rachana Industrial Park.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah told the media here Tuesday that trade and industry were in dire need of hand-holding by the government in post-COVID situation. He also appreciated the support rendered to an LCCI delegation from the SME sector included Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Ahmed from engineering sector, M Atif from Interwood and Rizwan Afzal from Akzonoble. The delegation had a fruitful meeting with the minister and apprised him of the issues being faced by the companies who booked plots in the Rachna Industrial Park long ago.

The delegation apprised the minister about the fast progress that has been made in the development of the park since PTI government came to power.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that burden of cost escalation due to delay caused by the apathy of previous two governments should not be put on the customers who have booked plots for many years and paid heavy advances.

He said that time frame of two to three years should be given to pay the balance amount due to the current economic situation caused by COVID.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hoped that business-friendly approach of the Federal Minister for Industries and Productions would go a long way and help accelerate industrialization in the country besides growing the confidence of the local and foreign investors.

