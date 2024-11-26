LCCI wants cellular companies to address network issues

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Lahore chamber of commerce and Industry (LCCI) Tuesday urged Cellular companies to resolve networking issues as businesses are facing huge financial losses.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Director Sadiqa Khalid, he pointed out the growing frustration among traders and IT professionals. The meeting was also attended by LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Executive Committee Member Asif Malik.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that frequent system shutdowns have become routine, disrupting business operations and causing financial losses. He said that cellular companies are aggressively expanding their user base by issuing new connections without upgrading their infrastructure to meet the increased demand. The situation in markets is severe as connectivity issues making it difficult for businesses, freelancers and online traders to operate efficiently.

The LCCI President said that despite 25 percent tax on mobile phone recharges, networks performance is miserable. He said that despite mergers among cellular companies, there has been no significant improvement in network performance or system upgrades. He said that these companies have failed to deliver on their commitments and the business community continues to face frequent disruptions and poor service quality.

He said that lack of stable and reliable communication systems is causing immense problems for professionals especially during international transactions and deals. He called for immediate action to resolve these issues, which are affecting productivity and eroding trust in cellular service providers.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is fully prepared to collaborate with the PTA to combat challenges such as the proliferation of illegal devices which further weaken network performance.

Executive Committee Member Asif Malik highlighted the long-term consequences of poor connectivity on Lahore’s growing e-commerce and digital sectors. He called for the need for robust communication infrastructure to sustain Lahore’s reputation as a thriving trade hub.

Responding to these concerns, PTA Zonal Director Sadiqa Khalid assured the LCCI leadership that their issues would be conveyed to the relevant authorities and cellular companies.

Mian Abuzar Shad called for urgent upgrades to cellular networks to ensure uninterrupted communication for the business community. “The economic backbone of the country depends on efficient communication systems. Cellular companies and regulatory authorities must act promptly to address these issues and support economic growth,” he said.