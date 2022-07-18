UrduPoint.com

LCCI Wants Detailed Socio-economic Plan From All Political Parties

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 09:17 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday urged all political parties to come up with a detailed socio-economic plan with well tailored and well thought out implementation of long-term and short-term strategies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Monday urged all political parties to come up with a detailed socio-economic plan with well tailored and well thought out implementation of long-term and short-term strategies.

Talking to the media here, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that mere statements on socio-economic issues would not be doing any service to the country. All the political parties should present their detailed plans, not only for the economic stability but for the rule of law with quick justice, quality governance (transforming the state institutions to bring them to 21st century status), quality education and research, changing the role of bureaucracy from being colonial masters to people's servants etc.

He said that the economy could not be revived without major reforms in all these sectors.

The LCCI president said that the present state-of-affairs also demanded collaborative efforts by all the political parties to set the direction of country right and bringing it out of the quagmire it was facing presently.

"Our biggest issue at the moment is our socio-economic decline", Mian Nauman Kabir said and added that political parties should also have shadow cabinets and think tanks so that when they come in power, they have some detailed working plans in their hands to resolve the issues faced by the trade, industry, agriculture, nation and the country.

The LCCI president said that the political parties should also brainstorm collectively and give a complete roadmap and strategy to implement their plans in the shortest possible time.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that it was imperative that every political party should have the above mentioned plans. Those political parties should not be allowed to contest the election which had no socio-economic plans.

He said only collective and sincere efforts by all the political parties could help get rid of the economic issues within the shortest possible time.

