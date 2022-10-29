LCCI wants tax returns filing extended till Dec 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Saturday requested Federal board of Revenue (FBR) extend the date for filing of income tax returns till December 31.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said in a media statement here that the date should be extended by at least two month so that business community could easily submit their returns.

They said that the FBR had already amended the Income Tax Rules 2002 according to which the authority was drafting an income tax return form in urdu language which was yet to be notified.

They demanded that this form should be applicable for the year 2022 as well though it would take time to be understood by the business community.

They said that business community would not be able to file their tax returns till October 31 due to various reasons. They said that an extension in the date of filing of returns would not only facilitate the business community but also send a very positive signal about private-public sector liaison.