Open Menu

LCCI Welcomes Amendments To Trade Organisations Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LCCI welcomes amendments to Trade Organisations Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday appreciated the government for accepting its demand and withdrawing the controversial amendments made to the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2025.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the government while addressing a press conference here at the LCCI.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that elections of chambers of commerce and trade associations will now be held in 2026. He said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the first Chamber of the country to raise its voice against the amendments. On February 20, LCCI convened a meeting of chambers and trade bodies from across Punjab and formally launched a movement against the proposed changes.

He said that enacting legislation without taking the business community into confidence was unacceptable. “We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for listening to and accepting the stance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” he said.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that the LCCI has always represented the interests of traders and industrialists. He urged that any future legislation related to business and trade must be done in consultation with chambers of commerce and that chambers should be made active partners in policymaking.

He also expressed gratitude to the media for playing a key role in communicating LCCI’s position to the public and the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

2 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

11 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago

More Stories From Business