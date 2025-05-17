LCCI Welcomes Amendments To Trade Organisations Act
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday appreciated the government for accepting its demand and withdrawing the controversial amendments made to the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2025.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the government while addressing a press conference here at the LCCI.
Mian Abuzar Shad said that elections of chambers of commerce and trade associations will now be held in 2026. He said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the first Chamber of the country to raise its voice against the amendments. On February 20, LCCI convened a meeting of chambers and trade bodies from across Punjab and formally launched a movement against the proposed changes.
He said that enacting legislation without taking the business community into confidence was unacceptable. “We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for listening to and accepting the stance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” he said.
Mian Abuzar Shad said that the LCCI has always represented the interests of traders and industrialists. He urged that any future legislation related to business and trade must be done in consultation with chambers of commerce and that chambers should be made active partners in policymaking.
He also expressed gratitude to the media for playing a key role in communicating LCCI’s position to the public and the government.
Recent Stories
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI welcomes amendments to Trade Organisations Act1 minute ago
-
Turkiye wants to strengthen trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Ambassador Neziroglu4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.2,400 to Rs.338,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 202511 hours ago
-
SECP issued tailored checklists for NBFCs to enhance efficiency21 hours ago
-
Development Partners Workshop: Ahsan outlines vision for inclusive, knowledge-based economy22 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 9 development schemes of roads sector22 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber observes Youm-e-Tashakkur23 hours ago
-
Lifting ban on cotton seed imports a milestone: FPCCI23 hours ago
-
SECP issues cyber security advisory to all companies1 day ago
-
CDWP approves ten projects worth Rs143 bln; refers major schemes to ECNEC1 day ago