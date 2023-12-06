LCCI welcomes BFC, hails CM Punjab, Industries Department

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday hailed the Punjab government for establishing Business Facilitation Centre and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who took a giant leap towards facilitating the business community.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the one-window operation, consolidating services from 20 provincial and Federal departments under a single roof, is the biggest relief for the business community as it would save their capital and time.

The LCCI president also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and matchless cooperation to the business community. He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government would facilitate the business processes and would also improve the business climate in the province.

He said that the great initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Industries SM Tanveer had provided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agencies are centralized in one location.

Kashif Anwar said that Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry were calling for a long time now that there should be a one window operation to facilitate the local and foreign investors. He said that Punjab one-window operation would not only encourage the foreigners but would also give encouragement to the local businessmen to put their money in new ventures.