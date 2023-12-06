Open Menu

LCCI Welcomes BFC, Hails CM Punjab, Industries Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LCCI welcomes BFC, hails CM Punjab, Industries Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Wednesday hailed the Punjab government for establishing Business Facilitation Centre and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who took a giant leap towards facilitating the business community.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the one-window operation, consolidating services from 20 provincial and Federal departments under a single roof, is the biggest relief for the business community as it would save their capital and time.

The LCCI president also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and matchless cooperation to the business community. He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government would facilitate the business processes and would also improve the business climate in the province.

He said that the great initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Industries SM Tanveer had provided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agencies are centralized in one location.

Kashif Anwar said that Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry were calling for a long time now that there should be a one window operation to facilitate the local and foreign investors. He said that Punjab one-window operation would not only encourage the foreigners but would also give encouragement to the local businessmen to put their money in new ventures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Money From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

36 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

3 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

20 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business