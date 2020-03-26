UrduPoint.com
LCCI Welcomes Cut In Petrol Prices, Other Relief Measures

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Thursday welcomed the decrease in petroleum products prices and mark-up rate, saying that the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have taken steps in the right direction.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Chamber had been stressing for long cut in petroleum products prices and the markup.

He said that the government had taken a good decision that would give a bigger relief to industrialists, traders and masses.

He said that coronavirus had halted the economic activities across the country and the business community and government need cooperation of each other at the critical time to cope with the challenges.

The LCCI president also urged masses to cooperate with the government and the law-enforcement agencies and adopt the measures for their safety.

