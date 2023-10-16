Open Menu

LCCI Welcomes Historic Cut In Fuel Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 08:14 PM

LCCI welcomes historic cut in fuel prices

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) lauds government's decision to reduce petroleum product prices. The LCCI office-bearers anticipate a substantial decrease in interest rates and electricity costs in the near future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) lauds government's decision to reduce petroleum product prices. The LCCI office-bearers anticipate a substantial decrease in interest rates and electricity costs in the near future.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt commended the considerable reduction in fuel prices, emphasizing its positive impact on trade, industry, and the general population. They also urge similar relief for essential commodities like flour, edible oil, rice, pulses, and spices.

The LCCI office-bearers acknowledged the government's commitment to stabilizing the economy, evident by the massive cut in petroleum prices and a significant Rs. 28 drop in the inter-bank Dollar rate within the past one and a half months. The inter-bank dollar rate, which was Rs. 305 on September 1, 2023, has fallen to Rs. 277 on October 13, 2023, they noted.

They anticipated that reduced fuel prices would lead to lower operating costs for businesses, thereby enabling Pakistani products to compete more effectively in the international market.

The LCCI office-bearers emphasized that this decision not only relieves the industrial sector but also paves the way for growth in the agriculture sector. They highlighted the significance of the agriculture sector as an engine of economic growth, with lower fuel prices reducing the input costs for agricultural production, which relies on high-speed diesel for tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, and other machinery.

In addition to the reduction in petroleum prices, they called on the government to lower electricity prices, particularly as a substantial amount of electricity is generated through thermal means. This dual relief in fuel and electricity costs promises a positive shift in the business landscape at a time when the industry is grappling with high operational expenses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Business Dollar Agriculture Oil Lead September October Market Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expandin ..

Ambassador Amna, German PR to EU agree on expanding bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relie ..

Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relief to masses after petrol pric ..

9 minutes ago
 WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly ..

WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly meeting in Luxembourg

18 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitm ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitment to consolidating its profi ..

18 minutes ago
 Sheraa presents engaging showcase at ‘Expand Nor ..

Sheraa presents engaging showcase at ‘Expand North Star 2023’

34 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Food Day

UAF observes World Food Day

29 minutes ago
City police to collaborate with FCCI for resolving ..

City police to collaborate with FCCI for resolving issues: CPO

28 minutes ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive

Sikh pilgrims arrive

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airport&#039;s Terminal A begins operati ..

Abu Dhabi Airport&#039;s Terminal A begins operations on November 1st

48 minutes ago
 PAW conducts two courses on “Forensic Audit”, ..

PAW conducts two courses on “Forensic Audit”, “Impact Audit”

29 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sis ..

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sisters

29 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment ..

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment case

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business