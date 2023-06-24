Open Menu

LCCI Welcomes Politicians' Response To Charter Of Economy Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI ) Saturday welcomed the positive gesture of politicians for the Charter of Economy initiative.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar told the media that it was the result of LCCI's untiring efforts. "It is good omen that politicians have taken the LCCI suggestion for Charter of Economy seriously," he added.

He said that he had urged the politicians at every forum including Senate of Pakistan that the political parties should set aside their differences and sign a Charter of Economy for revival of national economy. He said the Lahore Chamber had also worked out a Charter of Economy and shared it with the political parties for the sake of economy. He vowel that the Lahore Chamber would extend all possible cooperation for this cause.

Kashif Anwar said that a comprehensive Charter of Economy would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote local investment as key drivers of economic recovery.

He said that the Charter of Economy should encompass a range of strategic measures, including policies to enhance the ease of doing business, establish investor-friendly regulations, develop robust infrastructure, and foster a conducive environment for domestic and international investors.

"These initiatives would revitalize economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate sustainable development across various sectors," he said.

The LCCI president's plea for political parties to unite under the Charter of Economy was based on the understanding that the stability and prosperity of the nation depend on collective action and shared responsibility.

"By setting aside partisan interests and focusing on the well-being of the economy, it is hoped that political leaders will pave the way for a brighter future, ensuring stability, progress, and prosperity for all citizens. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of recent political unrest, the implementation of a comprehensive Charter of Economy stands as a beacon of hope, offering a pathway to economic recovery and the restoration of investor confidence. The time is now for political parties to pay heed to the call for unity and join forces in charting a course towards a resilient and thriving national economy," he added.

