LCCI welcomes removal of cash margin restriction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday welcomed the removal of cash margin requirement on import of goods and termed it a step in the right direction by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt told media here that due to measures taken to minimize imports, the industry was facing shortage of raw materials, machinery and other inputs which was affecting all the sectors. They said that the blockage of funds was arising due to the condition of 100 percent cash margin but now the situation would take a positive turn around.

They said that the removal of cash margin would support the ease of doing business in Pakistan as a number of companies were facing shortage of raw materials due to imposition of cash margin restriction. They said, the SBP had taken a wise decision by removing the cash margin restriction.

They said that the government should also eliminate regulatory duty, customs duty and additional customs duty on essential raw materials. Apart from this, the issues of pending refunds and multiple audits should also be resolved besides reducing the rate of withholding tax for businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the industry was also facing problems like policy rate which had reached to 20 percent and high energy cost due to which the business cost had also increased.

Business community always insisted on increasing the tax base, and suggested the government to immediately announce the declaration scheme so that undeclared foreign reserves could become part of the economy, they added.

They mentioned that there were some issues regarding taxation as currently, taxpayers had to undergo multiple audits of income tax and sales tax. They appeal to the authorities concerned that the number of these audits should be reduced, citing that existing taxpayers had to bear all the audits, penalties, surcharges, bank attachments, inquiries, statements, returns, withholding of registered persons, penalty for late filing of statements/income tax returns and many other problems.

The current situation demands that the rate of penalties and surcharges should be reduced for taxpayers.

They said that as income tax audit was conducted after every four years, sales tax audit should be conducted as income tax audit.

There was also dire need to simplify the tax system, and keeping in view the economic situation of the country, Lahore Chamber had also informed the leaders of almost all major political parties through letters that LCCI had formulated some important proposals to fix the current economic situation of the country.

LCCI also requested them to share their economic manifesto with business community so that they could help create a Charter of Economy that expressed the position of all political parties.

The office-bearers urged the government to play a vital role in this regard so that all political organizations cooperate with them, because political stability was essential for economic stability.