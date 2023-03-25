UrduPoint.com

LCCI Welcomes Removal Of Cash Margin Restriction

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 10:25 PM

LCCI welcomes removal of cash margin restriction

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday welcomed the removal of cash margin requirement on import of goods and termed it a step in the right direction by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday welcomed the removal of cash margin requirement on import of goods and termed it a step in the right direction by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt told media here that due to measures taken to minimize imports, the industry was facing shortage of raw materials, machinery and other inputs which was affecting all the sectors. They said that the blockage of funds was arising due to the condition of 100 percent cash margin but now the situation would take a positive turn around.

They said that the removal of cash margin would support the ease of doing business in Pakistan as a number of companies were facing shortage of raw materials due to imposition of cash margin restriction. They said, the SBP had taken a wise decision by removing the cash margin restriction.

They said that the government should also eliminate regulatory duty, customs duty and additional customs duty on essential raw materials. Apart from this, the issues of pending refunds and multiple audits should also be resolved besides reducing the rate of withholding tax for businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the industry was also facing problems like policy rate which had reached to 20 percent and high energy cost due to which the business cost had also increased.

Business community always insisted on increasing the tax base, and suggested the government to immediately announce the declaration scheme so that undeclared foreign reserves could become part of the economy, they added.

They mentioned that there were some issues regarding taxation as currently, taxpayers had to undergo multiple audits of income tax and sales tax. They appeal to the authorities concerned that the number of these audits should be reduced, citing that existing taxpayers had to bear all the audits, penalties, surcharges, bank attachments, inquiries, statements, returns, withholding of registered persons, penalty for late filing of statements/income tax returns and many other problems.

The current situation demands that the rate of penalties and surcharges should be reduced for taxpayers.

They said that as income tax audit was conducted after every four years, sales tax audit should be conducted as income tax audit.

There was also dire need to simplify the tax system, and keeping in view the economic situation of the country, Lahore Chamber had also informed the leaders of almost all major political parties through letters that LCCI had formulated some important proposals to fix the current economic situation of the country.

LCCI also requested them to share their economic manifesto with business community so that they could help create a Charter of Economy that expressed the position of all political parties.

The office-bearers urged the government to play a vital role in this regard so that all political organizations cooperate with them, because political stability was essential for economic stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shortage Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Chamber Media All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Aware of Threats Western Arms Su ..

Putin Says Russia Aware of Threats Western Arms Supplies to Ukraine Posing to Mo ..

13 minutes ago
 4 dies, 17 injured in rains incidents in KP: PDMA

4 dies, 17 injured in rains incidents in KP: PDMA

13 minutes ago
 CM reviews facilities at DHQ hospital Sheikhupura

CM reviews facilities at DHQ hospital Sheikhupura

13 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief to Visit Zaporizhzhia NPP Next Week - S ..

IAEA Chief to Visit Zaporizhzhia NPP Next Week - Statement

36 minutes ago
 Anti Corruption launches inquiry against ex-MPA

Anti Corruption launches inquiry against ex-MPA

36 minutes ago
 EU Has 'Less Appetite' for New Round of Russia San ..

EU Has 'Less Appetite' for New Round of Russia Sanctions - Polish Prime Minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.