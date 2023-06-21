UrduPoint.com

LCCI Welcomes Special Investment Facilitation Council

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 11:25 PM

LCCI welcomes Special Investment Facilitation Council

The management of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has appreciated the government's decision to establish a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), hailing it as a significant step in the right direction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The management of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has appreciated the government's decision to establish a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), hailing it as a significant step in the right direction.

Sharing their viewpoint on this initiative with media here on Wednesday, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt hoped that the government would ensure representation of the business community in the Council and expressed their support for the council, emphasizing its role as a single window for multi-domain cooperation and highlighting several key benefits it will bring to Pakistan.

They said that one of the core functions of the SIFC will be to prepare a long-term roadmap for growth. By conducting in depth research and analysis, the council will identify key areas of potential and formulate strategies to unlock Pakistan's latent capabilities. This proactive approach will help attract investment in sectors that have significant growth prospects, create employment opportunities, and drive overall economic development.

Additionally, the SIFC would play a pivotal role in enhancing awareness of Pakistan's untapped potential, they said, adding that through targeted marketing campaigns and promotional activities, the council will showcase the country's strengths and investment opportunities to a global audience. By effectively communicating Pakistan's advantages, the SIFC aims to attract investment from diverse sources and expand its cooperation beyond traditional partners.

Moreover, the SIFC is committed to improving the ease of doing business in Pakistan. By streamlining administrative processes, reducing red tape, and implementing investor-friendly policies, the council aims to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. They further added that this will not only attract new investments but also encourage existing investors to expand their operations, leading to job creation and economic prosperity.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and recognizes its potential to boost Pakistan's economic growth. By serving as a single window for multi-domain cooperation, preparing a long-term growth roadmap, enhancing awareness of latent potential, exploring new opportunities, and improving the ease of doing business, the SIFC will play a pivotal role in attracting investment, fostering collaboration, and driving sustainable development. The LCCI looks forward to actively participating in the council's initiatives and contributing to Pakistan's economic prosperity.

President LCCI, Kashif Anwar, has emphasized the need to enhance the scope of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) beyond the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. In addition to attracting investments from GCC nations in sectors such as defense, agriculture, minerals, IT, and energy, President LCCI advocates for expanding the council's reach to Africa and Central Asia. He further recommends incorporating sectors like tourism, housing and construction, and food processing into the SIFC's purview.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Business Agriculture Job Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asia Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking ..

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials&#039; military cour ..

16 minutes ago
 General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,8 ..

General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,804 outbound pilgrims arrived i ..

3 minutes ago
 TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate t ..

TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate transportation of pilgrims in H ..

3 minutes ago
 Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia on Climate ..

Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia on Climate Because of Ukraine Conflict

3 minutes ago
 WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

3 minutes ago
 Four badly injured as Paris blast destroys two bui ..

Four badly injured as Paris blast destroys two buildings

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.