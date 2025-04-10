Open Menu

LCCI Welcomes US Suspension Of Tariff Restrictions On Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

LCCI welcomes US suspension of tariff restrictions on Pakistan

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Thursday welcomed the US decision to suspend tariff restrictions on Pakistan for a period of 90 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Thursday welcomed the US decision to suspend tariff restrictions on Pakistan for a period of 90 days.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry hailed this move and termed it a timely initiative by the US President Donald Trump that could pave the way for strengthening bilateral trade and fostering deeper economic cooperation between the two nations.

“We believe that this 90-day suspension provides a unique opportunity to not only boost exports but also to further enhance the long-term strategic economic relationship between Pakistan and the US. The business community stands ready to contribute to this cause and LCCI is committed to providing all necessary support to ensure success in this endeavor,” the LCCI office-bearers said.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that this 90-day suspension would not only provide immediate relief to Pakistani exporters, particularly in sectors such as textiles and leather but also offer an opportunity to restore confidence and reframe the trade dialogue on more equitable and mutually beneficial terms.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the Government of Pakistan to immediately initiate high-level diplomatic and trade discussions with US authorities, with the goal of converting the temporary tariff suspension into a permanent or long-term solution.

They said that the textile, garments, sports goods and surgical instruments sectors should be mobilized and supported to fully capitalize on the relaxed tariff conditions during this period.

They said that Pakistan's commercial attaches in US embassies should be empowered with clear objectives to forge new business connections, promote "Made in Pakistan" brands and identify potential buyers for Pakistani products.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistani government should ensure expedited export refunds, offer low-interest financing options and improve the ease of doing business to enable exporters to scale up production and meet the rising demand in the US market.

Pakistan should explore the possibility of negotiating a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) or Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US, particularly focusing on sectors with high export potential, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistani government and business leaders must collaboratively work to promote a positive narrative of Pakistan's economic, industrial and business environment in the US, enhancing the image of the country as an attractive trade partner.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

2 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

5 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

6 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

6 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

6 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business