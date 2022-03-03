UrduPoint.com

LCCI's 3-day Business Consumer Expo From Friday

Published March 03, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is organising a three-day exhibition "Business consumer expo" at Expo Centre from Friday, Feb 4.

A vast range of products of local and foreign companies will be displayed at over 170 stalls. Special discount on local and foreign brands and lucky draw would also be part of the expo.

Talking to the media here Thursday, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq hoped that the exhibition would be a resounding success.

Punjab governor, ministers, diplomats and government officials are likely to visit the exhibition while the expo would also host participants from industry, business community, academia, independent experts and social sector.

