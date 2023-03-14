UrduPoint.com

LCCI's Pakistan Shopping Festival From April 14

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LCCI's Pakistan Shopping Festival from April 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will organize a week-long Pakistan Shopping Festival with the theme "Biggest Sale of the Year" here at Expo Center from April 14, 2023.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the event aimed at providing the biggest wholesale shopping festival at one place. He added that LCCI being the pioneer and leading Chamber always committed to serve the business community in a very professional manner.

Keeping its tradition alive, the LCCI management in collaboration with Brand Hub had taken the lead to organize "Pakistan Shopping Festival" to create a soft image of Pakistan, encourage entrepreneurs and strengthen liaison among the business community by generating various activities.

He invited the businessmen to participate in the Festival which would host of value-added marketing and advertising options. Being the part of this "Business Expo" the businessmen could market their products like no other event offered in Lahore, he maintained.

More than 30,000 LCCI members, all trade bodies and trade Associations, and national celebrities from all walks of life would also be invited to the festival to be supported by the Punjab Government. The festival would feature variety of sponsorship opportunities in diversified colourful events.

He said that investors, traders, enterprises, business owners, entrepreneurs and exportershould avail this unique opportunity. Limited stalls are available on first-come, first-servedbasis, he mentioned.

