LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is organizing a one-day brainstorming training programme on "Taking responsibility and ownership with entrepreneurial mindset" at the LCCI premises on June 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told media here Monday that the training programme is a unique opportunity for the young entrepreneurs to have the knowledge and unforgettable information to become a successful businessman.

By attending the LCCI training programme, they claimed that the entrepreneurs will have a deep brief by the experts regarding modern day business needs, from comfort zone to growth zone, proactive and reactive approach, and feedback mantra, business with eyes of a boss, problems and solutions during different sessions.

They said that it is a must-attend training programme for the young entrepreneurs who want to build their businesses on modern lines.