UrduPoint.com

LCCI's Training For Entrepreneurs On June 11

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 08:53 PM

LCCI's training for entrepreneurs on June 11

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is organizing a one-day brainstorming training programme on "Taking responsibility and ownership with entrepreneurial mindset" at the LCCI premises on June 11 from 10 am to 4 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is organizing a one-day brainstorming training programme on "Taking responsibility and ownership with entrepreneurial mindset" at the LCCI premises on June 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq told media here Monday that the training programme is a unique opportunity for the young entrepreneurs to have the knowledge and unforgettable information to become a successful businessman.

By attending the LCCI training programme, they claimed that the entrepreneurs will have a deep brief by the experts regarding modern day business needs, from comfort zone to growth zone, proactive and reactive approach, and feedback mantra, business with eyes of a boss, problems and solutions during different sessions.

They said that it is a must-attend training programme for the young entrepreneurs who want to build their businesses on modern lines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Young June Media From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

CDA develops another park at I-16

CDA develops another park at I-16

45 seconds ago
 DC for ensuring availability of fertilizers, sale ..

DC for ensuring availability of fertilizers, sale on fixed rices

47 seconds ago
 Govt planning many solar projects: Khurram Dastgir ..

Govt planning many solar projects: Khurram Dastgir Khan

48 seconds ago
 No proposal under consideration to raise power tar ..

No proposal under consideration to raise power tariff next month: Khurram Dastgi ..

51 seconds ago
 Administrator visits home of Jazlan

Administrator visits home of Jazlan

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.