Leaders of PTI trade wing discuss forthcoming trade convention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf General Convener Trade Wing Qaiser Kayani and President PTI North Punjab Rana Jalil, on the request of senior business leader Ghulam Bilal Javed arrived here on Sunday and discussed in detail ways and means for the forthcoming trade convention.

The delegation also called on Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai along with Ghulam Bilal Javed and other prominent trade unionists. The delegation also invited Ghulam Bilal Javed to participate in the forthcoming Trade and Business Convention.

Senior business leaders of Peshawar including Amin Hussain Babar, former member of Canton board Ghulam Hussain Chand, Executive Member of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Manoor Khurshid, former Vice Chairman of Canton Board Major Arshad and others were also present.

Ghulam Bilal Javed on this occasion said that collective decisions would be taken for the large interest of trade communities besides the problem being faced by the traders and businessmen on priority basis.

Ghulam Bilal Javed thanked KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Nasir Suleman, the focal person of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and other leaders who have taken key steps for boosting up trade activities in the province.