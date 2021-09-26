Leadership of small traders calls back protest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Central organization of Small Traders and Traders of Pakistan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry on Sunday announced to withdraw its call for a protest to be held on September 27 (Monday) announced by the organization.

The point of sale would not apply to small traders and there would be no new tax on electricity bills, Member (Inland Revenue- Operation) Qaiser Iqbal said this while addressing the press conference along with the President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Pakistan , Kashif Chaudhry and other leadership of small traders in Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) headquarter.

Member, Inland Revenue said FBR had no problem with those who were paying taxes, adding that such measures would be taken against those who were not paying taxes.

He said FBR would resolve all issues through negotiations with traders in the same manner as matters had been settled amicably today.

Qiaser Iqbal said FBR would be on board with the traders at all times.

In this regard, instructions had also been issued to the regional commissioners so that all the concerns of the traders could be addressed, he said.

He said the 'Income Tax Amendment Bill' should not be applicable to small traders.

He informed that all these were just speculation on social media; they had nothing to do with reality.

Member FBR said small traders were being misled and the FBR would continue to resolve issues through dialogue with small traders.

He said FBR was always striving for simplification and automation in the tax system for achieving the revenue target and also to facilitate the business community.

President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry while withdrawing the protest to be held on Monday, said "We had some misunderstandings, which have been addressed by the FBR".

He said traders wanted to pay taxes and traders also wanted to play their best role in strengthening the national economy.

Kashif said the tax system should be made simple and transparent and tax collection should be done in accordance with the law keeping in view the dignity of traders.