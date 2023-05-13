UrduPoint.com

Leading American Company To Invest $200 Million In Pink Salt Industry In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Leading American company to invest $200 million in Pink Salt industry in Pakistan

A leading American company in import, manufacture and supply of sea salt plans to invest nearly $200 million in curating, processing, distributing and importing Pink Himalayan Salt, which is mined in Pakistan's Khewra Salt Mine located in Jhelum district of Punjab, a press release of the Pakistani embassy said on Saturday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A leading American company in import, manufacture and supply of sea salt plans to invest nearly $200 million in curating, processing, distributing and importing Pink Himalayan Salt, which is mined in Pakistan's Khewra Salt Mine located in Jhelum district of Punjab, a press release of the Pakistani embassy said on Saturday.

The investment, it said, would be made in preparing feasibility, reserve report, upgradation of mining procedures and processes, construction of world-class processing and packaging facility and community development programs.

Pink salt has been used as remedies for a variety of health issues and is used by health professionals.

During a briefing by top leadership Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc. (MSCI), Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, was informed that Pakistan, with its geographical monopoly of the resource, has huge reserves of Pink Salt with a potential earning of $12 billion annually.

According to an estimate, the country possesses approximately 22.22 billion tons of natural resources, concentrated mostly in Salt Range areas of Kala Bagh, Warcha, Khewra and Bahadur Khel, with an immense potential of kick-starting massive economic activity.

The delegation included President and CEO Ahmed N. Khan; Vice President Tad M. Ballantyne; CCO/Board Member Muhammad M. Khan; Director & board Member Jeffry Meilander; M. Shamsher Khan; Martyn Element (Vancouver Canada); Nasim Tyab (Vancouver Canada); Dan Terret (Vancouver Canada); Rana Rehan Anwar (Saint Louis); Tony Garson ( London England) and Attiq Rana (Saint Louis).

The Ambassador was informed that currently Pakistan was retaining $70 million only in lieu of export of this unique natural resource due to a lack of policy framework and adequate facilities for processing, packaging and worldwide distribution, the press release said.

Briefing the Ambassador, President MSCI Ahmed N. Khan informed that a multi-pronged solution featuring public-private partnership under a clearly defined policy was being worked out to assist the government in regulating and encouraging the private sector to take a lead role in exploiting the existing potential.

The company was undertaking a joint venture with Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, it was pointed out The company plans to raise market awareness globally and reach 10 million tons of verified extraction by 2030. Two world-class processing and distribution facilities would be established in Doha and China to fulfill global demand for Pakistani product.

Ambassador Masood Khan welcomed MSCI's interest in making investment and promoting the Pink Salt industry in the country. He said that the government was committed to provide every possible facilitation to international investors and the business community intending to invest in traditional and non-traditional sectors of the economy.

Highlighting various steps taken for promoting ease of doing business and restoring the confidence of the investors, the Ambassador said that Pakistan due to its unique geostrategic location was poised to serve a vast market of Central and West Asia, middle East and North Africa.

He said that there was a huge market for Pink Salt not only in the region but across the world which guaranteed profitable business venture in the sector.

The Ambassador assured the leadership of Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc. of every possible support of the Embassy in facilitating the early finalization and implementation of their business plan in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Import Business Punjab China Canada Company London Vancouver Doha Lead United States Middle East Jhelum Khewra Bagh Sardar Masood Khan Market Government Industry Top Asia Salfi Textile Mills Limited Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorists attack in Baloc ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt to constitute JIT over recent incidents

Govt to constitute JIT over recent incidents

6 minutes ago
 Dying usage of art of 'Chronogram' in Urdu literat ..

Dying usage of art of 'Chronogram' in Urdu literature rejuvenated at NAPA

6 minutes ago
 Nobody can be allowed to damage national assets : ..

Nobody can be allowed to damage national assets : Federal Minister for Railways ..

6 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festival for Purebred Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off tomorr ..

33 minutes ago
 Italy's Meloni Pledges Support for Ukrainian Peace ..

Italy's Meloni Pledges Support for Ukrainian Peace Effort

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.