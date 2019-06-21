Leading Chinese Company "Li And Fung" Expresses Willingness To Invest In

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Developmentand Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said Liand Fung, one of the biggest Chinese buying company expressed itswillingness

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Developmentand Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said Liand Fung, one of the biggest Chinese buying company expressed itswillingness and evinced keen interest for business collaboration andinvestment in multiple sectors of Pakistan including FIEDMC to strengthenand promote bilateral relations on sound footings.FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this after week long successful tour to Shanghai in China-Pakistan Vendor Summit while talking to media here today.

Mian Kashifsaid a high profile Pakistani delegation included Ahmad Nawaz SukheraFederal Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, board of Investment, TDAP, FIEDMCand leading industrialists held very successful meetings with Li and FungChief Operating Officer Wilson Zhu and both the sides agreed to exploreinvestment opportune ties to strengthen further mutual relations.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said in rapidly changing world scenario especially inwake of US-China trade conflict, the Chinese government has directed itscompanies to set up industries in Pakistan or start Joint Ventures (JVs) toexploit world market and this is very good omen for the economy of thecountry.

He said the good thing is that the government is taking steps toensure that a business-friendly environment is provided to foreigninvestors and to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan