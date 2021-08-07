UrduPoint.com

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Top 50 Russian brands increased their value by 4% from $62.8 billion in 2020 to $65.6 billion this year, with Sber retaining its unmatched lead on the list, according to the annual report published on Friday by Brand Finance consultancy.

"The total value of Russia's top 50 most valuable brands has grown by 4% year on year, bucking the global trend as brands across most markets worldwide have seen devastating losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release read.

Brand Finance Managing Director Richard Haigh said the good performance of Russian brands against the pandemic-incurred global drawback was "testament to how well-managed brands can withstand the most challenging market conditions."

"With a brand value of 730.6 billion, Sber remains indisputably Russia's most valuable brand.

To put it in context, Russia's top brand is worth more than all brands ranked 26th to 50th in this year's league table put together," the press release read.

Sber, the biggest Russian bank-turned-"ecosystem," is topping the list with a brand value of $10 billion, followed by the energy giants Gazprom (brand value $6.7 billion), Lukoil ($5.8 billion), and Rosneft ($3.7 billion), according to the report.

Pobeda airlines achieved a brand value growth of 113%, entering the top 50 list for the first time, while its parent company Aeroflot "is once again the world's strongest airline brand, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.5 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA+ brand strength rating," the consultancy firm noted.

