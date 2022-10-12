Leak Detected on Druzhba Oil Pipeline String in Poland - Polish Operator PERN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) A leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline ” the main route for oil supplies to Germany ” in Poland, Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said on Wednesday.

"Late on Tuesday, PERN automation systems detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on one of the two strings of the western section of the gas pipeline ” about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) from Plock," the operator said in a statement.