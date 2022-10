Leak Detected on Druzhba Oil Pipeline String in Poland - Polish Operator PERN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) A leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline the main route for oil supplies to Germany in Poland, Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said on Wednesday.

"Late on Tuesday, PERN automation systems detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on one of the two strings of the western section of the gas pipeline about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) from Plock," the operator said in a statement.