Leather exports increases 6% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The leather manufactures exports from the country witnessed an increase of 5.99 percent during the first three months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported leather worth US $154.457 million during July-September (2021-22) against the exports of $145.733 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 5.99 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the Leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 3.79 percent by going up from $77.551 million last year to $80.487 million during the current year.

The leather gloves exports also rose by 8.07 percent to $69.387 million from $ 64.206 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather manufactures commodities also increased by 15.27 percent during the period under review as these went up from $3.976 million last year to $4.

583 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather exports witnessed an increase of 1.31 percent during the month of September 2021 compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during September 2021 were recorded at $48.139 million against the exports of $47.515 million in September 2020 During the period under review, the leather gloves and other leather manufactures exports also increased by 9.37 and 12.51 percent respectively, In addition, the exports of leather garments however decreased by 6.10 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather manufactures increased by 8.90 percent during September 2021 as compared to the exports of $44.206 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments and leather gloves increased by 3.19 and 15.17 percent respectively while the export of all other leather manufactures rose by 12.02 percent.