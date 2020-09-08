Leather Footwear exports increase record 0.80%

Leather Manufactures exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 0.80 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Leather Manufactures exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 0.80 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, Leather Footwear worth US $ 10,992 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 10,905 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footwear decreased by 2.53 per cent, Footwear valuing US $ 12,617 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 12,945 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Cutlery worth US $ 10,158 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 8,697 thousand of same period of last year.

